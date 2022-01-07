VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $154.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.18.
VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
