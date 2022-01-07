Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $208,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

