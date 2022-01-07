Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €257.79 ($292.94).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €189.10 ($214.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €182.06 and a 200 day moving average of €194.68. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

