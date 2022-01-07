Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

NYSE:VLTA remained flat at $$6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,885. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

