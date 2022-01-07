Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Vonage accounts for about 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 182,619 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

VG opened at $20.78 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

