Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of VG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 61,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,818,721. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -296.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.