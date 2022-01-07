Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.76

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 384497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

