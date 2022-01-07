Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

