Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 220,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,698,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

