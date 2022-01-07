Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $150.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.20 billion and the highest is $152.10 billion. Walmart posted sales of $152.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $571.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $586.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $398.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

