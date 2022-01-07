Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $111.03 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00214688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.60 or 0.00477122 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00089027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

