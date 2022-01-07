Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

WASH traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,807. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $59.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

