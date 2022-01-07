WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $885.59.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $767.87. 3,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $815.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

