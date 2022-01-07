WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $450.77. 8,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.57 and a 200-day moving average of $443.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

