WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,288 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 250,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

