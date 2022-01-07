WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 235 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $892.27. 5,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $902.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

