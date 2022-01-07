Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Gap Down to $22.66

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $21.82. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

