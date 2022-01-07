Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 0.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Lyft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after buying an additional 308,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lyft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,936 shares of company stock worth $1,267,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 133,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

