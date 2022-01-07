Wealth Architects LLC Buys 375 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,031,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

