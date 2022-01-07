Wealth Architects LLC Buys New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $334.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.97 and a 200-day moving average of $342.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

