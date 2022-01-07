Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.