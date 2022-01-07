Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

