Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

ADP opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.