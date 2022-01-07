Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

