Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

BBBY stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

