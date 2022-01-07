Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 505,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 479,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

