Wedbush Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

