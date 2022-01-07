Wedbush Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 20,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,984. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 840.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

