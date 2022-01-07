Wedbush Weighs in on adidas AG’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

ADDYY opened at $142.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. adidas has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

