Wedbush Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

DKS opened at $108.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.