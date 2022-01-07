Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $51.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

