Wells Fargo & Company Boosts OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $33.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OFG. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

