Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

