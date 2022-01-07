Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.50 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.48.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

