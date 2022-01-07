Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.91

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 598702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 121.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 42,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 55.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

