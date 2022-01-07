Wells Fargo & Company Trims Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price to $5.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Root from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of ROOT opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Root by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Root by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

