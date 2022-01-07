Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Overweight

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

