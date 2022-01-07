Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,944 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals makes up approximately 1.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Commercial Metals worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 408,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

