Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $269.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

