Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 683 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 636.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

TMO stock opened at $617.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.77 and a 200-day moving average of $582.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

