Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 73.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 165.8% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $328.16 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.00. The company has a market capitalization of $912.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

