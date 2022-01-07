Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.69.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.85. 214,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.77.
In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.