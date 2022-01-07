Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.69.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.85. 214,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

