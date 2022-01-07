West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 93.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,061 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.