West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE:WST opened at $407.74 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

