Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Down 81.6% in December

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

