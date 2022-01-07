Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.69. 3,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

