Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.49

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 3117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $508.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

