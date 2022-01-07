Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $74.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE WLL opened at $68.98 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

