Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.72. 40,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

