Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.45. 10,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $198.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $4,241,943 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.